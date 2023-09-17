Temperatures will drop into the 70s in Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Mornings will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog, and then the days will gradually get sunny in the afternoon.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Sept. 18 -- Patchy drizzle and fog before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Light west wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Light west wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
