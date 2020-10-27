Temperatures will be in the 80s during the rest of this week in Fontana, and the winds will diminish, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Oct. 28 -- Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday, Oct. 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Friday, Oct. 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Saturday, Oct. 31 -- Sunny, with a high near 85.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.