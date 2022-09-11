A severe heat wave has ended, and now temperatures will be in the 80s in Fontana during the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Sept. 12 -- A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, Sept. 13 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light west wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Wednesday, Sept. 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Thursday, Sept. 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 84.
