Temperatures will be in the 80s during the upcoming days in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, May 18 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday, May 19 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Saturday, May 20 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
