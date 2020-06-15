Temperatures will be in the 80s this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, June 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, June 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, June 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night-- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Thursday, June 18 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday, June 19 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85.
