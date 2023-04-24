Temperatures will be in the 80s in Fontana the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, April 25 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday, April 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 59.
Thursday, April 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 89.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.