Temperatures will be in the 80s during the upcoming days in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, May 11 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, May 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, May 13 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 84. Light west wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Friday, May 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 81.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.