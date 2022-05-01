Temperatures will be in the 80s during the next few days in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, May 2 — Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, May 3 — Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night — Clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday, May 4 — Sunny, with a high near 89.
