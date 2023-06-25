Temperatures will be in the 80s in Fontana in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, June 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 81. Light west wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, June 27 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday, June 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Thursday, June 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 85.
