Temperatures will be in the 80s the rest of this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, June 1 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday, June 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Thursday, June 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Friday, June 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Saturday, June 5 -- Patchy fog. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.