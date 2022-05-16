Temperatures will be in the 80s this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, May 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, May 17 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, May 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Thursday, May 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Friday, May 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 85.
