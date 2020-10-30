Temperatures in the 80s are forecast for this weekend (Oct. 31-Nov. 1) in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Saturday, Oct. 31 -- Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday, Nov. 1 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
