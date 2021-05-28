The weather will be pleasant in Fontana during the Memorial Day weekend, with temperatures in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, May 29 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, May 30 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 86.
