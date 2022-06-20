Temperatures will be in the 90s all this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Despite the hot weather, there will also be a chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, June 22.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, June 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 97. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, June 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, June 22 -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Thursday, June 23 -- Sunny, with a high near 95.
