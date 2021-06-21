Temperatures will be in the 90s most of this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, June 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Tuesday, June 22 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, June 23 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Thursday, June 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 61.
Friday, June 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 66.
Saturday, June 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.