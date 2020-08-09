Temperatures will be in the 90s this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Aug. 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, Aug. 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 63.
Wednesday, Aug. 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 95.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday, Aug. 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 95.
