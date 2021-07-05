Temperatures will be in the 90s all this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, July 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 93. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday, July 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 96. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Thursday, July 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 97.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Friday, July 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 96.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Saturday, July 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 96.
