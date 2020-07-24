Temperatures in Fontana will be in the 90s this weekend (July 25-26) and will gradually rise higher at the start of next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, July 25 -- Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday, July 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Monday, July 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 64.
Tuesday, July 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 94.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Wednesday, July 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 94.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.