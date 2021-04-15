Temperatures will be warming back up this weekend in Fontana, reaching the 80s on Sunday, April 18, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, April 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, April 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, April 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 82.
