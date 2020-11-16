Temperatures will cool down again into the 70s this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Nov. 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Tuesday, Nov. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday, Nov. 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday, Nov. 19 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday, Nov. 20 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
