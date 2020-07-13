After a very hot weekend, temperatures will be cooling down a little bit this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, July 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, July 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, July 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Thursday, July 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Friday, July 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Saturday, July 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 93.
