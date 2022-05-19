Fontana will have some patchy fog and drizzle in the upcoming days, with temperatures dipping into the 70s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, May 20 — Patchy drizzle and fog before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday night — Patchy drizzle and fog after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, May 21 — Patchy drizzle and fog before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Sunday, May 22 — Sunny, with a high near 80.
