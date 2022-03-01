The high temperatures that Fontana residents have experienced in recent days will suddenly drop into the 50s later this week, and rainfall will be likely, according to the National Weather Service.
The temperature will plunge to 55 degrees on Friday, March 4, and there will be a 70 percent chance of rain that day.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, March 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday, March 3 -- A chance of showers after 4 p/m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p/m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday, March 4 -- Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday, March 5 -- A chance of showers, mainly before 4 p/m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
