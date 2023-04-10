The warm temperatures in Fontana will be dropping back down in the upcoming days, and there will be a slight chance of rain on Thursday, April 13, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, April 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, April 12 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- A slight chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday, April 13 -- A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday, April 14 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.