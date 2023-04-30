Temperatures will drop back down again in Fontana this week, and there will be a chance of rain in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, April 30 -- Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night -- Patchy drizzle after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday, May 1 -- Patchy drizzle and fog before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- A slight chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday, May 2 -- Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- A chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday, May 3 -- A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday night -- Rain likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
