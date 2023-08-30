Fontana experienced some days of extreme heat earlier this week, but now the temperatures will gradually drop down into the low 80s in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Aug. 31 — Sunny, with a high near 95. Light south wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday, Sept. 1 — Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 63.
Saturday, Sept. 2 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday, Sept. 3 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
