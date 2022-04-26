Temperatures will drop back down into the 70s in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, April 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday, April 28 -- Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday, April 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 77.
