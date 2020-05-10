Temperatures will drop back down into the 70s this week in Fontana, starting on Monday, May 11, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, May 10 -- Cloudy early, then gradual clearing, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Patchy drizzle after 11 pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday, May 11 -- Patchy drizzle and fog before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, May 12 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday, May 13 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
