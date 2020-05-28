Temperatures will start to cool off slightly in Fontana during the upcoming days, dropping into the 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, May 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday, May 29 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, May 30 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday, May 31 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
