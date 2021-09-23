Temperatures will be dropping down into the 80s this weekend, and there will even be a slight chance of rain in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Sept. 24 — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Widespread haze after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Widespread haze before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday, Sept. 25 — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday, Sept. 26 — Sunny, with a high near 83.
