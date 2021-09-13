The hot temperatures that Fontana had been experiencing will gradually decrease this week, dropping into the more comfortable 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Sept. 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 96. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west in the evening.
Tuesday, Sept. 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 93. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Wednesday, Sept. 15 --Sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 61.
Thursday, Sept. 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 58.
Friday, Sept. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 87.
