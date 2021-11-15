Temperatures will drop down into the 70s this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Nov. 16 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday, Nov. 17 — Sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday, Nov. 18 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
