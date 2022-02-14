Temperatures will plunge into the 50s and there will be a 40 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Feb. 15 -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night -- A chance of showers before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday, Feb. 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
