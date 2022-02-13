Fontana has experienced several warm days, but temperatures will drop down significantly this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Temps in the 80s will suddenly plunge into the 60s on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and there will be a slight chance of rain that day.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Feb. 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Monday, Feb. 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south in the evening.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 -- A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
