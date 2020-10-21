Cooler weather is heading Fontana's way.
Temperatures will steadily drop from the 80s all the way to the 60s at the end of this week, according to the National Weather Service.
There will be a slight chance of showers during the weekend of Oct. 24-25.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Oct. 21 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 84. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday, Oct. 22 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday, Oct. 23 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday, Oct. 24 -- A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday night -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday, Oct. 25 -- A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
