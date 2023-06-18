Temperatures will drop down into the 70s in Fontana starting on Juneteenth, Monday, June 19, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Juneteenth, Monday, June 19 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday, June 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.