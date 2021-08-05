Temperatures will drop slightly this weekend in Fontana, but it will still be hot, according to the National Weather Service.
After local residents experienced days of 100-degree heat earlier this week, the temperature will be in the 90s for the next several days.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Aug. 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 96. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, Aug. 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night -- Clear, with a low around 65.
Sunday, Aug. 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 65.
Monday, Aug. 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 67.
