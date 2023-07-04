Temperatures will drop into the high 80s in Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, July 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday, July 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.