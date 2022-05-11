Temperatures will get much hotter in Fontana in the upcoming days, reaching 95 degrees by Saturday, May 14, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, May 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday, May 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday, May 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 95.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Sunday, May 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 92.
