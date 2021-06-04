Temperatures will go back down in Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, June 5 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, June 6 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday, June 7 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Monday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Tuesday, June 8 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 77.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.