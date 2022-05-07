Temperatures will go back down during the upcoming days in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, May 8 -- Patchy drizzle and fog before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night -- Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday, May 9 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Tuesday, May 10 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
