Temperatures will drop down significantly the rest of this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Sept. 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday, Sept. 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, Oct. 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
