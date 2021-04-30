Temperatures will go back down again this weekend (May 1-2) in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
After a hot day on Friday, April 30, the temperature will dip into the 80s on Saturday, May 1 and into the 70s the next day.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, April 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, May 1 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, May 2 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday, May 3 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83.
