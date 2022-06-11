It will still be hot -- but slightly cooler -- in Fontana this weekend (June 11-12), according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, June 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 94. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, June 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 92. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.