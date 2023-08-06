Temperatures will drop back down somewhat in Fontana in the upcoming days, and there will even be a slight chance of rain on Wednesday, Aug. 9, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Aug. 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, Aug. 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night -- A slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday, Aug. 9 -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
