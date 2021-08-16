Temperatures in Fontana will go down starting on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and there will be a slight chance of showers the following day, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Aug. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 91. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday, Aug. 18 -- A slight chance of showers before noon. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday night -- A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday, Aug. 19 -- Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday night -- Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 61.
