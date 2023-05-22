Temperatures will gradually go down into the 70s this week in Fontana, with patchy fog in the mornings, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, May 22 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, May 23 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday, May 24 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
