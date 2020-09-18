Temperatures will go down slightly in Fontana this weekend (Sept. 19-20), but despite some mild wind gusts, the air quality will remain poor, according to the National Weather Service.
The temperature is expected to be 95 degrees on Saturday, Sept. 19 and then 93 degrees on Sunday, Sept. 20.
There will continue to be widespread haze because of the smoke from the Bobcat Fire in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Sept. 18 -- Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 99. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night -- Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday, Sept. 19 -- Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday, Sept. 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 63.
Monday, Sept. 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 89.
