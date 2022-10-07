Temperatures will go down slightly in Fontana this weekend (Oct. 8-9), and there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms on Sunday, Oct. 9, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Oct. 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday, Oct. 9 -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
