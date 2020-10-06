After a hot summer, the weather is cooling down this week in Fontana -- and there is even a slight chance of rain in the forecast.
Temperatures will drop dramatically into the 70s by Friday, Oct. 9, and a slight chance of showers is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Tuesday, Oct. 6 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday, Oct. 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday, Oct. 8 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday, Oct. 9 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday night -- A chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Saturday, Oct. 10 -- A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday night -- A slight chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
